Published June 20th, 2025 at 10:33 am ,

State Rep. Kathleen Cates said the June 18 grand opening at her legislative office was more than just another ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Cates, who represents House of Representatives District 44, said the event marked a historic change for New Mexico.

Since gaining statehood in 1912, the state had never had legislative district offices. That means citizens who wanted to talk to their elected representatives had to either go to Santa Fe or meet at a coffee shop or other location within the district, which might not provide suitable privacy for bringing up their concerns.

The new office, at the CNM Workforce Training Center, she said, will include space for those private conversations, as well as set office hours during which her staff will be available. Cates said the location will bring constituents in proximity to the Small Business Development Center and NM APEX Accelerator, which work with entrepreneurs, among other organizations.

Cates has posted a map on the wall in the inner office; she’s inviting constituents to mark their homes on it with pins. Cates said about 20 legislators have opened in-district offices across the state, with more expected in the coming months.

She said the decision to include money for legislative district offices in the budget in 2023 represents a significant investment.

“It’s very needed as we try to modernize our legislature,” Cates said.

She said having a district legislative aide helps her with scheduling consistency. Cates said many legislators maintain full-time jobs, as they do not receive regular salaries.

Central New Mexico Community College President Tracy Hartzler said the college now hosts seven state legislators on its campuses.

“The fact that CNM can share our resources with legislators and with the public in a different way and in a new way is really exciting for us,” she said. “I just can’t say enough about how fortunate we are to be able to give and contribute and live our mission of changing lives and building community.”

House District 44 straddles the Rio Grande and includes the village of Corrales, parts of Rio Rancho and northwest Albuquerque and the unincorporated area of Alameda. Balloon Fiesta Park and the Intel plant in Rio Rancho are within the district’s boundaries.

The CNM Workforce Training Center is at 5600 Eagle Rock Ave NE in Albuquerque. District 44 office hours are Mondays from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment.

Contact: Rene Thompson, district legislative aide, Office of State Rep. Kathleen Cates, 505-946-5644.