Published June 19th, 2025 at 4:00 pm ,

Communities across the country will be lining up on main streets on July 4 and Corrales is no exception.

The village has for decades celebrated the holiday with a parade down Corrales Road. The route this year is from Target Road to Double S Road.

One unique aspect of the Corrales parade is the presence of “wet” and “dry” floats. The former will start down the parade route closer to 9 a.m.

Thousands lined the streets in the Village of Corrales for their 4th of July Parade.



Photo by Roberto E. Rosales/City Desk Abq

The “wet” floats are so named because riders on them will be spraying spectators with water?? — possibly quite a relief on a hot summer day. They’ll start about 15 minutes after the dry floats, Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Siverts said, to give those who don’t want to be splashed time to take cover.

For those who find the spraying inadequate for their water-fun needs, the Corrales Pool, 500 Jones Road, will be open to the public, free of charge.

Parade entries will include a color guard, military veterans, local organizations, equestrians and packs of vintage cars and tractors. The groups will begin staging at various locations.

Siverts said the parade, which existed before he arrived in the village 26 years ago, typically draws a crowd of thousands.

Anyone interested in registering may do so at campscui.active.com/orgs/VillageofCorrales.