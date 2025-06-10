Published June 10th, 2025 at 4:10 pm ,

It’s called the Old Bank, but it’s on the way to a new life.

When Wells Fargo Bank closed its Corrales branch in 2023, it left the possibility of an empty building along Corrales Road, the village’s main drag.

However, the Village Council, having right of first refusal, bought the building months later. In his weekly message to the community, Mayor Jim Fahey said the renovation of the Old Bank is underway, with painting and restroom improvements planned, along with construction in the former teller area that will convert it into secure records storage space. He also noted the new signage on the property.

Fahey Monday told the Corrales Comment that workers are cleaning up asbestos from the floor and village leaders are thinking about uses for the building. He said those will include a meeting area and possibly a visitor center, featuring Ideum information panels. He said the building could also host Corrales Historical Society events.

The village has gotten a grant for a free-standing bathroom that will be placed between the La Entrada Park playground and the Old Bank. Both structures will be connected to the village’s septic tank effluent pump system, which will manage the wastewater.

The Old Bank is one of a few properties the village has recently purchased. Fahey said those acquisitions are helping with efforts to reserve the character of Corrales, which residents have consistently considered a priority.