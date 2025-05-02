Published May 2nd, 2025 at 11:53 am

By Jesse Jones

Corrales village councilors debated final changes to the years-in-the-making Comprehensive Plan April 22 at Village Hall, aiming to finalize the document before a public hearing and vote in May.

The meeting opened with a wildfire mitigation update from the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), which outlined its power shutoff protocols during extreme fire risk.

The Comprehensive Plan discussion focused on proposed edits to the committee’s proposed planning department and the Transfer of Development Rights, which is a land-use planning tool. The vote, set for May 13, gives residents a final chance to influence Corrales’ guiding document for the next decade.

“The [Comprehensive Plan Committee] would like to let you know that we’re against [Planning and Zoning] revision number one,” said Sayre Gerhart of the committee. “And ask the council to restore the original [Comprehensive Plan Committee] recommendation to create a Department of Community Planning and Project Management.”

According to Gerhart, Corrales needs a professional planning and project management department to meet its long-term goals, especially around infrastructure. She said the community’s stated values and needs require a “very robust and professional approach,” which the proposed system doesn’t offer and instead sounds like the “status quo.”

The plan identifies key needs in infrastructure, facilities and master planning that demand coordination and expertise to make the most of limited funding and staff.

She said New Mexico law backs this need, requiring even small towns to maintain planning and zoning functions. For decades, Corrales has mostly operated with “all Z and no P” — zoning without planning.

“Today’s governing body may not have the budget or desire to create this department,” Gerhart said. “But comprehensive planning is for 10 years and sets the bar high.”

Councilor Bill Woldman said he supports creating a community planning and management office, pointing to several village-owned properties that have sat idle.

He said Corrales has acquired sites like the Gonzales and Anderson properties, the Wells Fargo Bank building and the administrative parking lot, but without a clear plan, nothing has been done.

“We may not have money, but that’s a separate issue,” Woldman said. “We don’t have direction on developing those properties, and I think an office dedicated to planning and management could do that.”

Most of the discussion/debate about the plan pertained to the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) in the Village.

“Everything about the TDR that I have read is about increasing density, which means it goes against everything in the village that we hold dear,” said Councilor Stuart Murray. “So the TDR, as far as I’m concerned, it’s dead in the water for me, I’m not going to support it.”

According to Murray, TDRs could increase housing density by allowing property owners to transfer development rights from one area to another, such as from the hills in the Village to lower areas. He argued it could lead to more homes on smaller lots, resulting in additional wells, drilling and septic systems in areas without nearby sewer lines.

According to Gerhart, TDRs have been in the village ordinances for about 50 years but remain unused because past proposals have always been rejected. She said neighbors usually oppose added density near their properties, which keeps the tool from moving forward.

Still, she said TDRs could support senior housing in the northwest sector if a receiving zone were created. At the county level, TDRs are often used to preserve farmland by directing development elsewhere, a model common in other parts of the country.

Councilor Zachary Burkett said he shares concerns about TDRs being used as a weapon but sees one possible benefit. If the Village ever considers higher density for senior housing, TDRs could serve as a tool to offset that by preserving land elsewhere.

He said without TDRs, the village might move forward with senior housing but lose the opportunity to require land conservation in exchange.

The Comprehensive Plan is tentatively set for approval at the May 13 Council meeting. Residents are encouraged to attend and share their input during public comment.

“There is no such thing as too much public comment,” said Chris Allen, the committee chair. “Just take as much as you can and put it all into the mix and come up with the best decision you can.”

PNM wildfire mitigation

PNM representatives DeAndra Lopez and Thad Petzold briefed the council on the utility’s wildfire mitigation plan

Petzold said PNM is responding to rising wildfire risks by implementing a new policy to proactively shut off power in High Fire Risk Areas to prevent wildfires caused by power lines.

The Public Safety Power Shut Off Policy (PSPS) is part of PNM’s broader wildfire mitigation efforts, which also include increased inspections, enhanced vegetation management and targeted undergrounding, all of which have been in place since 2020.

Petzold said, PSPS is “something that we do at a last resort.” It is a tool used when specific environmental thresholds are met and not shutting off power could lead to a “potential consequential fire.”

Petzold said the protocol was first implemented on April 6 when PNM shut off power to about 2,300 customers in Las Vegas due to extreme fire conditions.

He said the decision followed critically low humidity levels around 7 to 8%, wind gusts nearing 80 mph and high temperatures.

“We don’t take these shut-offs lightly,” he said.

When weather conditions indicate a possible shut-off, PNM will mobilize crews in advance, sometimes bringing in contractors from out of state.

Once power is shut off, Petzold said, the utility must wait for the weather to clear before inspecting every affected line, which could be up to 400 to 500 miles, before restoring service.

He said that process can take 48 to 72 hours and involves helicopters, drones and other tools to speed up inspections and get the power back on safely.

According to Petzold, the High Fire Risk Areas PNM has identified across the state include Clayton, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, the East Mountains, the Bosque, Ruidoso and Silver City, along with transmission corridors in eastern and western New Mexico.

“Unfortunately, the climate and the weather are not getting better, it’s getting worse,” Petzold said. “We’re seeing an over 20-year mega drought, so we’re seeing the conditions getting worse and worse and worse.”

Get involved

The next Village Council meeting is at 6:30 p.m., May 13 at the Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4342 Corrales Rd.

Future agenda items:

A hearing to appeal subdivision case SUB 25-02 is set for 5:30 p.m., May 13.

The Village Council is scheduled to vote on the Comprehensive Plan on May 13.

A vote on Ordinance 25-01, which concerns municipal lot sizes, is scheduled for May 13.

The Farmland Preservation and Agricultural Commission will give a presentation at the May 13 meeting.

The council is set to vote on a joint powers agreement for a new emergency dispatch center on May 13.

A discussion on changes to the noise ordinance is scheduled for June 10.