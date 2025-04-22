Published April 22nd, 2025 at 3:24 pm

By Kevin Hendricks

Eric Masterson, the current Sandoval County Fire and Rescue Chief, has been appointed as the new deputy county manager. The Sandoval County Board of County Commissioners approved the appointment at its April 9 meeting with Masterson’s term set to begin on April 12.

“This position will allow me to continue to serve the residents and visitors of Sandoval County to the best of my ability, and I will strive to contribute to the County’s growth and development by achieving the goals identified,” Masterson said.

Commission Chair Michael Meek, a former Fire Chief in Rio Rancho, praised Masterson’s long-standing knowledge of the community and integrity. Masterson began his career as a volunteer firefighter in 2006 and joined the Fire and Rescue Department in 2007, working his way up to Chief in 2019.

“I have known Eric Masterson for a very long time,” Meek said. “He is a man of integrity with a thorough understanding of our community. He is a great choice.”

County Manager Wayne Johnson highlighted Masterson’s nearly two decades of service and leadership, expressing confidence in his ability to excel in his new role. As Deputy County Manager, Masterson will oversee several county departments and programs.

“Eric Masterson has served the residents of Sandoval County for almost 20 years and his leadership has long been recognized within the county,” Johnson said. “We are confident that his experience, expertise and creativity will be of significant benefit to the county.”