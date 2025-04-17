Published April 17th, 2025 at 2:49 pm ,

By Jesse Jones

Corrales will come alive with music, art and local flavor from April 26 through May 18, as ¡Viva Corrales! returns with many events showcasing the village’s culture and community spirit.

Organized by Corrales MainStreet and the Village of Corrales, ¡Viva Corrales! is a monthlong celebration packed with local favorites like the Corrales Art Studio Tour, Growers’ Market, live music, historic tours and more. Most events are free or low-cost, offering plenty of ways to tap into the creative, collaborative spirit of the village.

Launched in 2023 as part of Corrales’ bid for Arts and Cultural District status, the event started as a one-day party and quickly grew into a multi-week showcase of village life. It highlights local groups and businesses to help residents discover everything Corrales has to offer.

“These events have always existed; we’ve just been able to pull them all under a promotion umbrella,” said Angela Gutierrez, executive director for Corrales MainStreet. “The idea behind it is to highlight all these really special things unique to Corrales and for people who’ve lived here for many years, or somebody new. I think there’s still something to discover.”

The kickoff

The kickoff weekend, April 26–28, highlights Corrales’ farming roots with a focus on wellness. Events include the acequia blessing, Corrales Growers’ Market, plant sale, Rides Strides and Giddyup and the Health and Wellness Fair.

Mudding Day kicks off the celebration on Saturday, April 26, bringing generations of villagers together to help preserve one of Corrales’ most iconic landmarks, the historic Old San Ysidro Church. Hosted by the Corrales Historical Society (CHS), the annual event has been a local tradition for nearly 50 years.

“For somebody who’s never been, they can learn how to make adobe, get their hands dirty and meet people from the community they might not know,” said Anne Van Camp, CHS President. “It’s just a really lively, fun day.”

Mudding and Clean-Up Day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes, bring gloves, a hat, sunscreen, and any tools on hand, like a rake or trowel. Volunteers and docents will be provided with breakfast, lunch, snacks, and drinks throughout the day.

On Sunday, April 27, at 9 a.m., a San Ysidro Parish deacon will lead the traditional acequia blessing in the ditch behind the soccer field at the Corrales Rec Center. The centuries-old ritual marks the start of the growing season and highlights the importance of water in village life. It also brings the community together to honor their connection to the land.

“¡Viva Corrales! is meant to kick off the growing season because agriculture is at the root of the culture,” said Gutierrez. “It’s something really neat for residents to see, especially if they didn’t know it’s been a longtime tradition.”

The Corrales Growers’ Market kicks off its regular season Sunday, April 27, running 9 a.m. to noon at 500 Jones Road. It pairs with the Sandoval County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale, offering houseplants, cacti, flowers, herbs and food items. The market continues every weekend through Nov. 2.

One of the Village’s favorite events, Rides, Strides and Giddyup, is a family-friendly gathering focused on safely sharing Corrales’ trails. It offers tips on what to do when encountering horses, bikes or pedestrians.

CHAMP (Corrales Horse and Mule People), CEAC (Corrales Equestrian Advisory Commission) and 4-H will host equestrian demos, a petting zoo and hands-on activities at Top Form Arena next to the New Gym.

This year, the event moved to the nearby parking lot by the tennis courts to make it more accessible and closer to other Rec Center activities, according to Gutierrez. The goal is to keep everything within easy walking distance.

The last event of the kickoff weekend is the annual Health and Wellness Fair, set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Corrales Rec Center and New Gym.

Sponsored by Presbyterian Healthcare Services, the fair features more than 35 vendors — most of them local — offering health resources, educational materials and wellness screenings.

According to Gutierrez, most of the event will be held indoors, with additional activities on the west lawn if weather allows. Yoga, sound baths and other classes will be available, with a few requiring tickets.

Food trucks will be on-site all day, and most of the fair is free and open to the public. Full schedule details will be posted once available.

Arts in bloom

The first weekend in May is dedicated to the arts with a dash of planting.

On May 3, the Corrales Library and Sandoval County Master Gardeners will host their annual seedling planting at the library’s Community Storybook Garden.

Families can dig in, plant seedlings, and help kick off the growing season. According to Corrales MainStreet, the event is a fun, hands-on way to connect with the land and build something the community can enjoy all summer long.

The 27th Corrales Studio Tour returns the first weekend in May, featuring 84 artists at 36 locations throughout the village, including home studios and galleries. Put on by the Corrales Society of Artists, the self-guided tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 and 5. Visitors can pick up a catalog at local businesses or use the online map at corralessocietyofartists.org to plan their route through Corrales’ vibrant fine arts community.

“Our mission for Corrales Society of Artists is to support artists in every aspect of every stage of their journey, you could be a starting artist in your 70s, and we will still try to support you any way we can,” said Jenn Noel, Corrales Society of Artists president. “Knowing that we have this many studios in Corrales and artists that are willing to open their studio and show the public their creative insights, that adds to the creative vibe of Corrales.”

A Preview Gallery at the Old San Ysidro Church will showcase one piece from each artist. The gallery opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 2, and stays open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 3. According to organizers, the preview helps visitors choose which artists and studios to explore during the weekend.

“It’s an opportunity for [people] to mingle with the artists in one place and just kind of get a taste of what each artist is showing, and you can kind of plan out which stops you want to go to,” said Jessi Penrod, assistant director for Corrales MainStreet.

Nature and heritage

The third week of ¡Viva Corrales! highlights nature, history and local shopping with a guided walk, documentary screening and Small Business Day.

The Corrales Bosque Commission and New Mexico Land Conservancy will host the second annual Bird Walk on May 10. The Conservancy is partnering with the Village’s Farmland Preservation and Agricultural Commission to protect migratory bird habitat along the bosque and farmland in the Middle Rio Grande Valley.

In collaboration with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the Conservancy has created a new viewing space for birders. Participants will join birder and naturalist Dave Mehlman for a guided walk through conservation easements in Corrales, where they’ll explore new signage, learn about bird identification, and visit working farms protected by conservation easements.

The walk covers 1 to 2 miles of uneven terrain. Attendees should bring binoculars, sturdy shoes, water, snacks, and weather-appropriate clothing. The event highlights the link between farmland preservation and healthy bird habitat.

Parking is limited, so RSVP to secure a spot.

The walk starts at 8 a.m. at the end of Romero Road off Corrales Road. Look for signs. A map will be sent to all who RSVP.

Also May 10, is National Small Business Day, a day to honor the important role small businesses play in the economy and encourages everyone to support local entrepreneurs.

According to Penrod, many shops will offer discounts, promotions, and events, including Mother’s Day-themed activities like creating artwork cards. Corrales MainStreet will have a plant hanger workshop. Some businesses will host their own special events. Check local listings for deals and events on the day.

On Mother’s Day, May 11, the Corrales Historical Society will screen the PBS documentary Acequias: The Legacy Lives On. The hour-long film explores New Mexico’s acequias through the eyes of farmers, scholars and advocates.

Written and directed by Arcie Chapa, with cinematography by Vladimir Chaloupka, the documentary weaves together historical and present-day stories in a reverent tribute to acequias’ past, present and future.

Final weekend

The last weekend of ¡Viva Corrales! is packed with events celebrating the village’s rich culture, history and community spirit. From sustainable gardening to antique tractors to traditional dance processions, there’s something for everyone May 17–18.

The 14th annual Corrales Garden Tour takes place Saturday, May 17 and showcases five unique properties that highlight sustainable, water-wise gardening in the desert Southwest. This year’s theme, Sustainable Growing in the Desert Southwest, focuses on practical ways to save water, support pollinators and create thriving landscapes in an arid climate.

After the tour, swing by the Corrales Library from 2 to 4 p.m. for talks on vermicomposting — composting with worms — and pollinator-friendly planting.

Tickets and info: visitcorrales.com/garden-tour.

Also Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Corrales Historical Society will host Heritage Day at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church. This year’s theme, Agua es Vida, highlights the importance of water and acequia traditions in Corrales.

Speakers include former New Mexico State Engineer Mike Hamman at 11 a.m. discussing the past, present and future of agricultural water use, followed by Margarita Garcia Sexson at 1:30 p.m. sharing her family’s experiences as Corrales irrigators.

Visitors can connect with groups like the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, the Interior Drain Master Plan committee, Corrales Farmers Cooperative and Querencia, representing Corrales’ “First Families.”

Inside the Old Church, a new exhibit titled Celebrations and Ceremonies in the Old Church will feature historic photos and artifacts, plus an interactive digital touch table donated by Ideum. Jemez Pueblo’s Sun and Fire will serve traditional food. Admission is free.

The 17th annual Antique Tractor and Classic Car Show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at San Ysidro Parish and Wagner’s Farm. Hosted by the Corrales Tractor Club, the event features vintage tractors, engines, farm equipment and cars.

Admission is free for spectators. Participants can register their machines for $10. Expect food trucks, music and lots of chrome and rust. Proceeds benefit the Corrales 4-H Club and Corrales Historical Society.

On Sunday, May 18, the Feast Day Mass of San Ysidro will be held at 10 a.m. inside the Historic Old Church. After the service, the Matachines will lead a traditional procession to San Ysidro Parish, dancing along Old Church Road and Corrales Road.

The procession kicks off the annual Fiestas de San Ysidro, which continues throughout the day with live music, food, vendors, games and a raffle. Events take place at San Ysidro Catholic Church, 5015 Corrales Road.

Parking at the Old Church is limited. Shuttle service and hayrides will be available from the new church. For more info, call 505-898-1779.