Published April 17th, 2025 at 2:21 pm

Staff report

Restaurant Forty Nine Forty in Corrales has announced the appointment of Chef Jonathan Perno as its new Executive Chef and Partner. Perno, a New Mexico native, is known for his dedication to showcasing the region’s agricultural heritage and defining “Rio Grande Valley Cuisine.”

According to a press release from the restaurant, Perno brings a “profound respect for regional ingredients and a distinguished culinary background” to the establishment. He has been recognized nationally, including multiple nominations as a semifinalist and finalist for the James Beard Best Chef Southwest Award.

Perno’s culinary style emphasizes the use of organic, locally sourced ingredients to create both authentic and innovative dishes. He is committed to sustainable practices and supporting local producers. At Restaurant Forty Nine Forty, Perno will lead the culinary team in crafting a menu that highlights local flavors while incorporating contemporary techniques.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Restaurant Forty Nine Forty,” said Perno. “Returning to the kitchen in this capacity allows me to continue exploring and sharing the diverse flavors of New Mexico with our guests.”

The new menu under Perno’s direction launched on April 16.