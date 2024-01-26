On Sunday, Corrales’s oldest pottery venue closed its doors for good. Rather abruptly, Hanselmann Pottery announced its closure on Instagram. Here, it thanked its customers for years of support before claiming that the closure was due to ‘certain circumstances’ but did not go into further detail. Furthermore, its website has since gone down.

The shop also claimed that they had made sure to honor all orders up until that point, to avoid any disappointment. The announcement was met with shock on social media, where thousands of people liked and commented on the status, showing their respect.

In an act of goodwill, Hanselmann also listed a number of local small businesses that would provide similar services which were dotted around Albuquerque, Corrales, and Santa Fe. Nonetheless, in terms of size and impact, this was undoubtedly the biggest of all pottery makers in the area.

Over the years, Hanselmann Pottery earned the reputation of a beloved ceramics studio and gallery located in Corrales, New Mexico, just outside of Albuquerque. Founded in 1970 by a group of talented potters, Hanselmann had been creating beautiful and functional stoneware for over 50 years.

Their handcrafted pieces ranged from mugs and plates to vases and bowls, all made with the highest quality materials and a keen attention to detail. The studio was known for its cozy and welcoming atmosphere, with a small honor system shop that invites visitors to browse and purchase their favorite pieces.