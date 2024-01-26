Mayor Jim Fahey is sticking with the same team to serve in key administrative positions within Village government – each already serving in those roles.

On Jan. 9, the Village Council unanimously approved the mayor’s request for Village Administrator Ron Curry, Clerk Melanie Romero and Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra to continue in their roles.

According to his biography on the Village’s website and past news reports, Curry started as Village Administrator in Corrales in July 2019. He brought years of experience as an executive in municipal, state and federal government. He spent four years as the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 6 administrator in Dallas until 2017. Prior to that, he was cabinet secretary for the state’s Environmental Department during Gov. Bill Richardson’s administration.

A Hobbs native but with ties to the Village dating back to the 1960s, Curry also previously worked as Village Administrator for the Village of Los Ranchos and as City Manager in Santa Fe.

He is the husband of Cynthia Nava, a former state senator and superintendent of Gadsden Independent Schools.

Romero has served as Village Clerk for a little more than two years. She was a broadcast journalism major at New Mexico State but after graduation wound up being a certified early childhood Montessori teacher, helping her mother run a preschool in Los Alamos for a number of years.

Romero is just a few steps away from meeting the criteria for state certification as a municipal clerk. Even with her professional achievements Romero still has some kid in her. She enjoys playing video games with her husband and playing bass guitar.

Chief Mangiacapra has more than three decades of experience at municipal, county and state levels of law enforcement, according to his bio. He started his career in 1988, joined Corrales Police in 2000 and became chief in February 2015.

Mangiacapra is an advocate for community-oriented policing “and beleives that trusting relationships between the police and those they serve are paramount to public safety,” his bio says.

The chief has been married for 26 years and has two grown children.