The suspect in the killing of a 29-year-old woman in Corrales on Jan. 22 is prone to angry outbursts, according to court documents dating back 20 years. And the owner of the home on Los Arboles said Charles “Chuck” Kauffmann flew into a fit of rage when he allegedly shot and killed Elizabeth Barela in the home’s backyard.

“I don’t like any woman who talks to me like that, so I shot her,” Kauffmann reportedly said to the owner of the home before fleeing the property about 5 p.m. that day.

Kauffmann, 55, is still on the loose. He’s considered armed and dangerous and law enforcement agencies statewide and in Arizona, where Kauffmann reportedly is originally from, are on the lookout. He has been charged with first-degree homicide, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and car theft.

The car was reportedly recovered.

Kauffmann’s sister called Corrales Police on Jan. 24 to say she had been in touch with her brother via text message. She had heard about the shooting from someone else and asked him “Everything ok?” Kauffmann repsonded, “Sorry sis, I fucked up … talk later,” according to a report.

Kauffman’s sister told police that her brother had lived on the streets for many years but was “very happy” living on a ranch in Corrales.

Both Kauffmann and Barela were staying at the home of Jay Battershell at the time, Corrales Police said a day after the shooting. Reports say that Kauffmann was staying in the front room of the home.

The affadavit for Kauffmann’s arrest also suggests a preexisting dispute between him and Barela over the use of a black 2015 Kia Rio owned by Battershell.

“Jay said Chuck was upset with Elizabeth because she always has the car. Jay believed Chuck wanted to drive it as well,” according to the detective’s report.

The report says that Barela and another man arrived at the home to pick up Kauffmann to go somewhere. She parked the car and went around to the back of the home and was “banging” on Battershell’s bedroom window. Kauffmann then went outside to confront Barela, Battershell told police.

The man that arrived with Barela told police he was still waiting in the car when Kauffmann came out and jumped in the driver’s seat and drove it to the back door. Kauffmann ordered the man out of the car, firing one shot into the ground as he did.

As the man was leaving the property, he heard several gunshots and then watched Kauffmann leave in the Kia at a high rate of speed. He then ran back to the home.

Battershell’s son, who lives next door, also heard the shots and ran over to the scene and was told by his dad what happened. “Chuck is going crazy and shot Liz,” he told him, the report says.

When police first arrived, they were directed to the backyard by Battershell’s son and the other man on scene. There they found Barela on the ground apparently dead and with small caliber bullet wounds to her upper torso.

The autospy results indicate the cause of death was gunshots and the manner of death was homicide.

CPD and Sandoval County Sheriff’s officers went through the home, where they found the elder Battershell in a bedroom inside. Seven shell casings were found on the porch, and a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun was located in a clothes washer, according to the reports. In one room they found firearms and gun magazines along with drug paraphernalia.

Kauffmann has a history of drug related charges in New Mexico dating back to 2002. He’s also faced charges since then of domestic violence, assault and assault upon a peace officer.

Anyone with information regarding Kauffmann’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement at 505-891-7226.