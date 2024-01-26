Ken Duckert was a member of the Arts, Community and Education (ACE) Committee, the first ad hoc committee appointed by the mayor to look into a proposed multi-use facility in Corrales. He has served as president and cast director for the Corrales Society of Artists and is a supporter of efforts for a New Mexico Art and Cultural District designation in Corrales. He has lived in Corrales for 12 years and has two grandchildren living in the Village.

As a Corrales resident concerned about the quality of life for my family, especially my grandchildren, I would like to comment on the proposed Multi-Use Facility (MUF).

The mayor has said there is currently no funding for the MUF but he believes funds for construction will be available through state and federal grants. Planning for the center will necessarily require a strategy to pay not just for construction, but ongoing operational costs. My comments will be limited to the center’s annual operating costs.

One of the tasks I had on the ACE committee was contacting directors of 12 performing art centers in New Mexico, Colorado and Texas. They were helpful in explaining their management, program strategies and activities, budgets, operational plans, and other issues. The centers ranged in size and scope from the Artesia Art Center to the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts in Ruidoso. Having access to these successful models was helpful in understanding issues related to making the Corrales center a success.

The IRS 990 forms from the centers revealed annual operational costs ranging from $250,000 to 450,000. The Spencer Theater in Ruidoso was above this range due to a large donor base and a robust program. All centers are self-supporting with the exception of Farmington where the city contributes $150,000 annually to their center.

Planning can go forward based on a plan for the center to be self-supporting. Funding operational costs can come from three sources: user fees, donations, and grants. Funding from donations and grants is complex and requires separate discussion and won’t be addressed here. The point is that the use of the MUF will need to produce income to allow it to operate. The design, therefore, must be functional, flexible, and attractive to diverse, paying users.

During its study, the ACE Committee asked local groups, educators, parents and other individuals about their likely use of the center. A list of the uses was compiled. Here’s what was suggested in discussions with these local groups and individuals:

Music in Corrales would have a need for at least eight concerts.

Corrales Elementary would have a need for at least three choral concerts from students. Space for other activities would likely develop.

Heart Strings conducts musicals and classes with CES students. Heart Strings would need space for four to eight theater performances and four to eight after school classes.

There is a need for auditorium space for topical speakers including candidate forums.

The Corrales Arts Center would need space for 6-10 salons annually and 20-30 classes for adults and children. Their activities are projected to increase classroom and auditorium space.

The Corrales Society of Artists would conduct its Corrales Art Studio Tour Preview Gallery at the center and would likely add at least two more significant art shows.

The Adobe Theater could be an anchor tenant, providing a predictable, steady income from its use. Some have said the Adobe Theater would monopolize and exclude others from using the auditorium and adjoining spaces. This is simply not true. Its possible use has been widely misunderstood and misrepresented. Open discussion can define and clarify their need for space and time at the center. An anchor tenant such as the Adobe Theater would be significant in funding the operation costs.

CNM is interested in conducting classes and seminars in the center targeting the interests of Village residents.

Village in the Village is very interested in this possibility. While the number of these events is unknown, it would be significant.

The 12 art center directors told me that use from local residents will increase after the facility is opened. They experienced an emergence of new youth, family and senior groups wanting space at their center. We should expect the formation of new local groups engaged in dance, theater andinstrumental and choral music. There are also local writing and poetry groups that would likely seek to use the center.

4H youth are interested in conducting activities and events at the center.

All groups expressed a need for a variety of spaces, including auditorium and classroom space for meetings, workshops, plays, art shows, gallery space, concerts, speakers, classes and other

Activities. All but two of the above local groups spoke in support of the design of the ACE Center when the ACE Committee made its recommendations to the mayor and councilors. A design for classrooms having movable walls opening into the large gallery area was included because it increased the center’s flexibility in using its space, thereby increasing its attraction to users.

Use of the auditorium will be the primary source of funds. In very practical terms considering

projected uses, the ACE design for the auditorium projects a minimal size and number of seats (236). Reducing the auditorium size and number of seats has been suggested. Doing so would seriously compromise the center’s ability to attract users needed to fund the center. The elimination or reduction in its size would limit the number of local users and would be viewed by corporate and foundation donors as a marginal commitment to the arts, and adversely affect their willingness to provide grants. Such a scenario would threaten the center’s ability to be self-supporting.

The success of the MUF will depend on creating a design that is open and flexible allowing the widest use of space in order to attract and keep paying users and grant funders. Space, especially the auditorium, will need to be large enough to accommodate all users. No single group or use should drive the primary design. Corrales has enough local users to fill the calendar. Other art centers have demonstrated they can operate on a self-supporting basis. The MUF, if well planned, can do the same. However, if the design fails to accommodate the widest use, income will likely fall short of the need for operational funds and the Village will need to underwrite the center.

Through careful planning and keeping in mind successful models, this multi-use facility will provide long-term and immeasurable benefits to Village residents. Many of us have our own stories about how the arts changed our and our children’s lives. Music, theater, painting, and other creative expressions give us strength and purpose. The arts are essential to enriching the quality of life of our youth, families, and seniors now and in the future. That’s why a majority of respondents in the recent Corrales Comprehensive Plan survey support this project. I hope these issues will become part of the public discussion.