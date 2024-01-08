Soak in the sounds of authentic New Mexican music when Lone Piñon visits the Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales for a free event at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

It would be all music from the four musicians that make up the group. Members of Lone Piñon will take time to tell the audience a little bit about the songs they play, according to a news release:

“In addition to the vibrant performances, they’ll share anecdotes and history from the elders they’ve learned from that bring light to the unique cultural space they’ve inherited from their musical ancestors: a distinctly New Mexican landscape where the edges of cultures, ethnic groups, and civilizations overlap, communicate, and ultimately form a distinct musical voice that has much to say about our past, present, and future as ethnically and culturally diverse New Mexicans.”

Lone Piñon has released five studio albums in the past decade. The represent New Mexico by touring the Southwest and making special appearances at festivals throughout the United States, including the Library of Congress in Washington, DC.

Lone Piñon is made up of Jordan Wax on violin, piano- and three-row accordions, mandolin, guitar and vocals; Tanya Nuñez on Upright bass, guitar and vocals; Karina Wilson on violin, viola and vocals; and Santiago Romero on guitar, vihuela and vocals.

The event is part of the Corrales Historical Society’s Speaker Series and is made possible by a grant from the New Mexico Humanities Council.

Seating capacity at the historic, old church is limited to 150 so arrive early to assure a seat. The church is located at 966 Old Church Road.