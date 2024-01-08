The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has completed work to stabilize the riverbank in the area of the Corrales Siphon. High river flow washed out a considerable portion of the west riverbank in June. The stabilization project is intended to safeguard work on the siphon, which provides water from the Rio Grande to irrigators. Electric pumps will do the job again this year, as the siphon is not expected to be operational until the spring of 2025. People are urged to use caution and follow directives on signs when visiting the area. (Corrales Fire Chief Anthony Martinez)

