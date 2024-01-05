January 12
Deadline for prefiled Legislation
January 16
Opening day (noon)
January 31
Deadline for introduction
February 15
Session ends (noon)
March 6
Legislation not acted upon by governor is pocket vetoed
May 15
Effective date of legislation not a general appropriation bill or a bill carrying an emergency clause or other specified date
Representing Corrales at the Roundhouse
State Representative
District 44
Kathleen Cates (D)
Residence: Rio Rancho
Email: Kathleen.Cates@nmlegis.gov
State Senator
District 9
Brenda G. McKenna (D)
Residence: Corrales
Email: Brenda.Mckenna@nmlegis.gov