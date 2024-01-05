January 12

Deadline for prefiled Legislation

January 16

Opening day (noon)

January 31

Deadline for introduction

February 15

Session ends (noon)

March 6

Legislation not acted upon by governor is pocket vetoed

May 15

Effective date of legislation not a general appropriation bill or a bill carrying an emergency clause or other specified date

Representing Corrales at the Roundhouse

State Representative

District 44

Kathleen Cates (D)

Residence: Rio Rancho

Email: Kathleen.Cates@nmlegis.gov

State Senator

District 9

Brenda G. McKenna (D)

Residence: Corrales

Email: Brenda.Mckenna@nmlegis.gov