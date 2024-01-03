Congratulations are in order for both Kelvin Agbemadzo and Lucas Sandoval of Corrales, who both made the Dean’s List for the fall semester at their respective colleges.

Agbemadzo, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in biomedical sciences, made the list at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. To make the list, students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or better, according to a news release from the school.

Marquette is a Catholic, Jesuit university with more than 7,600 undergraduate students and 3,700 graduate and professional students.

Sandoval made the Dean’s List last fall at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The school has the same criteria for making the Dean’s List as Marquette. According to a news release, Sandoval’s name was on the list of USM students who ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.

The University of Saint Mary is an applied liberal arts Catholic university founded in 1923. It offers more than 30 undergraduate programs, masters programs and three doctoral programs, according to its website. The school has been named a Best Midwestern College by The Princeton Review every year since 2005.