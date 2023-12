Village employee Benito Gonzales was recognized with a plaque for his 20 years of service to the Village.

Gonzales, who now works in the Parks and Recreation Department, began working for the Village on Aug. 25, 2003. He was hired by the Public Works Department and spent eight years there. He’s spent the last 12 years as a maintenance employee at Parks & Rec.

Gonzales was presented with the plaque during an informal ceremony earlier this month.