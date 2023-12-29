Once upon a time there was a little library in Corrales that hosted a weekly story time for children tht was so good it beat out all the big city story times.

Albuquerque the Magazine came out with its “best of” edition this month, and it was probably a surprise to many to see that the Corrales Community Library won the 2023 “Best of the City” award in the category of Best Story Time.

It was a surprise to Marian Frear, the library’s director. She found out when one of the library’s volunteer’s came in with a copy of the magazine’s December edition.

It was a surprise, but not a complete surprise. The magazine had gotten in touch with them last month.

“They had called and said they were doing and end-of-year feature and asked if we could take a picture and send it to them,” she said. So she did, but didn’t find out about winning the magazine was published last week.

Frear said anywhere between eight and 20 mostly pre-school children show up for Story Time at 10 a.m. each Wednesday. It’s not just about having a story read to them. Sometimes crafts are incorporated, there’s always music involved, and they try to give the kids some exercise, too.

“Because it’s such a young audience, we don’t want them to have to sit too long,” Frear said. “When the weather’s nice we usually have it outside.”

The Story Book Garden on the north side of the library is often used, but sometimes they’ll hold it at the stage in La Entrada Park or elsewhere on the property.

The hero of the story is Megan Ainslow, the Youth Services librarian. She plans Story Time each week and usually reads the week’s story. She’s only been with the library since April, but came to Corrales with five years experience heading up story times in the Albuquerque public library system.

“I like to do a theme for each week,” said Ainslow. The theme last week was “Two Sweets and a Savory,” which included cake and tacos. “Sometimes it’s fantasy or fairy tales.”

Ainslow has some trusty sidekicks to help her out. Ryker Kaufman is a youth volunteer that helps her set up, clean up and sanitize the toys the kids handle. Charlie Dearing plays guitar and the kids will dance to his music.

“We always have music at the end, which helps them practice motor control,” she said. “The songs and dancing is an opportunity for them to get their energy out.”

Dearing has a right-hand man of his own, a puppet named Clive who is a dragon.

“It really helps with the shy kids,” Ainslow said.

Albuquerque the Magazine listed Albuquerque Public Schools Storytime in the Park, Books on the Bosque, Cherry Hills Library and Los Griegos Library – all in Albuquerque – as the “Best of the Rest.”

The text for the story is brief, but has a happy ending.

“The stories sometimes include crafts, or a guest story teller,” it says. “It’s also the chance for parents to teach their children about a wonderful resource, the public library. Show them how to apply for a library card. But most of all, watch their faces light up when they hear the words of an expert storyteller who loves their work.”