A swearing in ceremony will be held for newly elected Village of Corrales officials on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

While newly elected in the November local election, all three Village councilors and Municipal Judge Michelle Frechette ran unopposed to positions they already hold.

Frechette and Village Councilors Bill Woldman (District 2), Zach Burkett (District 5) and Stuart Murray (District 6) will take the oath again at 6 p.m. at the Village Council chambers at the Administrative Complex, 4324 Corrales Road.