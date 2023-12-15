Editor:

I understand everyone’s excitement about a new multi-purpose facility, but personally I doubt my wife and I will use it much, if at all.

We are 70ish, retired but we do a lot of hiking and walking. In fact, the reason we purchased our current home in Corrales over 10 years ago was its proximity to the canals, walking trails and closeness to San Ysidro church. We love the quaintness and beauty of this area.

Unfortunately, we avoid walking down Corrales Rd. due to the lack of safety. Few crosswalks, needless speeding vehicles and no sidewalk. I remember being at a public forum just prior to the opening of Ex Novo, talking about plans for a sidewalk(s) progressing from San Ysidro south to Meadowlark. I know it is complicated by the road being state owned, but I would much rather see a walkway in our business district with safer crosswalk access than a new multipurpose facility.

Let’s follow through our previous plans before we jump to a shiny new one.

Don Schilling

Corrales