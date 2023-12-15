Editor:

As a resident of Corrales who is both a physician and an epidemiologist, I would like to comment on the potential validity of the current Village survey.

According to the Village website “very resident over the age of 16 is eligible to take the survey.” What the Village website does not say but what was clearly stated by our mayor at a recent Kiwanis Club meeting, is that you can take the survey as many times as you want and you don’t need to be a resident of Corrales! Hard copies of the survey questionnaire were handed out at this meeting without any regard as to whether those provided a copy were residents of Corrales. I know that some were not.

By his actions and instruction, what the mayor did is assure that the survey cannot be considered as a valid reflection of the interests of the residents of the Village. By deliberating introducing unmeasurable bias, the mayor has assured that the survey results are not valid for decision making, even though I suspect that he will claim otherwise.

I do not know what other organizations he spoke to, encouraging their memberships essentially to ” vote early and vote often,” but based on what happened at the Kiwanis Club, the mayor has guaranteed that the results of this 2023 Village survey will be unreliable as a measure of the interests of Village residents. Had he wanted to know what Village residents think about and want from this administration, he could have required that each respondent provide their address on the survey form so that every member of the household could complete a survey, but only those individuals actually living in Corrales could participate. Requiring a valid Corrales address would also have facilitated a process by which duplicate surveys could more easily be identified and rejected.

As an epidemiologist with significant experience in data collection and assessment, it is clear to me that the results of this Village survey are fit only for use as brown compost in a manure pile.

Thanks, Mayor Fahey.

Janet Arrowsmith

Corrales