Editor’s Note: Corraleño Rudy Miera read the following poem he composed to the Village Council during its meeting on Dec. 12, 2023.

It was a sunny morning – two thousand twenty three the people gathered to save Corrales – for you and for me to protect our precious Village for generations to come where horses still can gallop – where our ditches still will run

Grey Howell’s singing violin, the banjos of Doug Casteel you have to have Corrals to call it Corrales – Mary Davis keeps it real we should still ride our bicycles like Councilor Murray let’s take the time to breath the alfalfa, not be in such a hurry

“It’s our open land and fields,” we’re reminded by Teresa Toby Griego’s rancheras y polkas, the prayers in San Ysidro Misa Tony Tafoya’s chile roasting, the fresh-baked empanadas the baking and canning of our 4H-ers, our faithful Posadas

The beauty of the Portal, the canales of John Perea’s Tijuana Cantina Mayling’s Armonica y los corridos que cantan la gente fina Martie Sanchez’ grandson, and all the Corraleños she’s taught Margarita Garcia-Sexon and the joyful songs that she has brought

Rick Snow talks about a Community Center, hey, I like that a place for a Teen Theater, as a matter of fact,

why not a Community Garden with Manzanilla y Yerba Buena for la Fiesta de San Ysidro, una matanza por la cena?

Newcomers who love our Village Values, we love you, too! Join us in keeping our evenings quiet, keep our clear skies blue our Farmers growing peaches, 4H-ers put in a can

sell them at our Grower’s Market, now that’s a plan!

Cynthia Nava’s idea for a barn, not as crazy at it seems…. Bobby Shew on his French Horn in The Old Church is the stuff of dreams with wisdom and courage we can keep it in balance if we dare our roads and lanes safe for horses and riders, thank you, Janet Blair

Carmen Martinez-Tittman keeps us all organized

Fred Hashimoto wails on his Sax – it ain’t no surprise

Jolene & Wayne, Corraleños like Veronica y la familia Moreno Johnnie Martinez keeps it transparent, pos – qúe no?

Our new K thru 8 school? Our Clerk Melanie has worked w/ kids in schools

A lesson in collaboration between A.P.S. and our Village standards and Village rules

a ‘Win-Win’ situation, they say “example is the best teacher” in Corrales, a positive resolution is our best feature……

We love our Corrales from our birth, thru life to our grave from every Wagner’s apple to every farmer’s wave

so join us in walking those dirt paths that don’t need to be paved the beautiful Village of Corrales is ours to save

Our civility and respect is our strongest bond

what other Library in the country has goldfish in a pond? what other Village has a symphony of mules, sheep and larks, if you listen?

Soo…Whoahhhh…slow down, let’s talk about keeping our Rural Vision….

Rudy J. Miera

Corrales