Come see more than 100 special nativities – also called crèches – from all over the world will be on display this weekend at the Old San Ysidro Church for the Festival of the Nativities.

The Corrales Historial Society is once again hosting this popular, truly awe-inspiring winter tradition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16-17. You’ll also be treated to light refreshments and holiday music in a festive atmosphere.

“ From the tiniest crèche to the biggest, all will be beautifully displayed in the Old Church, festively decorated with greens, trees, colorful packages and poinsettias to brighten your visit,” says a news release.

The collection of nativities vary, reflecting the traditions, culture, interpretations and style of the people who built the scenes. “They can be reverent or light-hearted, representational or abstracted, amusing or serious. All reflect a local cultural view from a particular place or time,” the news release says.

There’s no charge to attend the amazing display of nativities, but donations are welcomed. The Corrales Historical Society is a non-profit group that manages and maintains the historic church. Funding also makes it possible for the group to host such events.

“We are so pleased to welcome our friends, neighbors, and visitors to view these unique nativities from around the world in the historic Old Church… a gift to the community from CHS,” says Alice Glover, an original member of the Corrales Historical Society, which celebrated its 50th year in 2023.

The old historic church is located at 966 Old Church Road in Corrales.