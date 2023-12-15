While you’re out Christmas shopping this weekend, be sure to pick up a gift for a needy child and drop it off at the Village Administration Office, 4324 Corrales Road, on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Corrales Fire Department ends its annual toy/food/clothing drive and fundraiser to help local families that could use some help through the winter on that date.

CFD Commander Tonya Lattin said there are at least 130 children who need help with basic needs, like socks and winter coats, as well as gifts for Christmas. The items are to be distributed to families on Dec. 22.

Nonperishable food items can also be dropped off at the Corrales Fire Department, 4920 Corrales Road.

Village Mercantile and the Kiwanis Club of Corrales are also in on the effort. Checks can be made out to Kiwanis Club of Corrales with “fire drive” in the memo line and mailed to CFD at 4920 Corrales Road, 87048, or on its website: kiwanis-corrales.org.

For more information, call 505-702-4182.