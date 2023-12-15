The deadline for the Comprehensive Planning Committee’s community-wide survey has passed, and the committee discussed beginning the second phase of the effort – organizing data and data analysis – according to the agenda of its meeting on Dec. 14. The meeting took place just as the Comment was going to press.

The same agenda suggested phase one of the effort – data collection – is just about complete. It says that the committee finished meeting with focus groups.

Chris Allen, who is chairing the committee, has told the Village Council the committee was meeting with as many groups as possible in an effort to get a broad view from the community. Village Councilors contributed to the effort by holding meetings with constituents in October and early November.

The village survey was also listed on the agenda. The deadline to complete it was Dec. 11, and 1,876 surveys were returned, discounting 31 that came from non-village residents, Village Clerk Melanie Romero said.

Romero said the committee would take a break during the holidays and return in the new year to start the second phase of analyzing the data.

The nine-page survey invited community input on a broad range of issues and topics. The survey included measures for what level of value they place on such things as the agricultural lifestyle, relaxed pace, sense of community and others. It asked citizens to rate Village services, asked questions about roads, bikeways and pathways, what neighborhood issues concerned them the most, and many more about living in the Village of Corrales.

Romero said that committee was to decide at its meeting how it wanted to publicly release the survey results, which she said totals about 60 pages. Check for updates on the Village’s website: http://www.corrales-nm.org.

The Comprehensive Planning Committee was formed by Mayor Jim Fahey to help the Village develop a comprehensive plan used to guide Village officials with decision-making for the next 10 years.