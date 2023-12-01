Christmas season in Corrales is already underway, with the Christmas de los Caballos Parade ushering in the season on Nov. 19. The next Saturday, Nov. 25, was Small Business Saturday and a first-ever tree lighting at the Village Administrative Complex, sponsored by Corrales MainStreet. Organizers deemed the inaugural event a success, but made note of how the event could be improved next year, hot chocolate availability among them.

But the Christmas season gets into full swing this weekend with the Starlight Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. Colorful floats and decorated tractors and wagons will start at Wagner’s Farm at 5:30 p.m. and traverse down Corrales Road to the recreation center.

After the parade, St. Nick Night will be held at TopFrom Arena. The guest of honor, aka Santa Claus, will be on hand to take gift requests from children and adults. There will be homemade green chile stew, cookies, hot apple cider, radio-controlled hot air balloons. A bonfire will be lit to help keep folks warm courtesy of the Corrales Fire Department, which will be continuing its food and toy drive. You can also drop off a toy or non-perishable food at the Village Administrative Office, 4324 Corrales Road during regular business hours Starting Dec. 4.

The Winter Craft Show is also being held this weekend, so make your way out to the Old San Ysidro Church to shop for gifts from local artists in a juried show. Dozens of artists, many of them Corrales residents, are participating in the show, which includes work by painters, sculptors, metal and fiber artists, and more. The show, put on by the Corrales Historical Society and Corrales Society of Artists, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3. Admission is free. The church is located at 966 Old Church Road.

It’s not exactly Christmas-themed, but the Corrales Growers Market is open for sales from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, and every other first Sunday of the month until the next spring. Maybe you can find some ingredients for a Christmas dish you’re planning. And if it’s a last-minute dish, the market will also be open for a holiday market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Dec. 17 is also the final day of the Festival of the Nativities at the historic Old San Ysidro Church. More than 100 nativities representing cultures from all over the world will be on display during the two-day event, held both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And the old church will be decked out for the season.

“From the tiniest creche to the biggest, all will be beautifully displayed in the Old Church, festively decorated with greens, trees, colorful packages and poinsettias to brighten your visit,” says a news release.

The Old Church will also host La Posada on Dec. 22. The reenactment of Mary and Joseph’s journey for safe refuge before the birth of Jesus will take place at 7 p.m. The Spanish choir from Our Lady of Sorrows in Bernalillo will sing and light refreshments will be served. Come early and dress warm, as the church’s capacity is limited to 150.