The 35th Annual Winter Craft Show gives an opportunity for Christmas shoppers to pick up a unique gift for a friend or family member. The show runs Dec. 1-3 at the historic Old San Ysidro Church.

A news release says that about 40 of New Mexico’s finest artists, many of them local residents, will bring some of their best handcrafted work. It’s a juried show, so shoppers can expect to see some high caliber jewelry, paintings and sculptures, some with asking prices of $1,200. But most of the traditional and contemporary art on display will be priced affordably as a potential gift.

Shopping hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Don’t worry. While the show is held in a tent outside the church, it will be heated. Sun & Fire from Jemez Pueblo will also be on site to fill your belly with traditional New Mexican food.

The Winter Craft Show is put on by the Corrales Historical Society and the Corrales Society of Artists. Part of the proceeds from the show go to the maintenance and restoration of the church.