What’s in a name?

Find out Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales. That’s where former Albuquerque Journal reporter and columnist Elaine Briseño will give a talk by the title “What’s in a Name?” at 2 p.m. Though now working for Law360, Briseño still writes a column of the same title that appears in the Journal the first Sunday of every month.

The presentation, part of the Corrales Historical Society speakers series, is free to the public. Seating is limited, however, so it’s a good idea to show up early.

“Learn about the state’s past citizens and why names like Kimo, Huning, Coors, Girard, Monzano and much more are part of our everyday vernacular,” says a news release.

But the stories that appear in her column are often just half the story. Briseño will also share stories about names of people and places she heard after her columns were published.

The historic Old San Ysidro Church is located at 966 Old Church Road across from Casa San Ysidro.

For more information, visit http://www.corraleshistory.org