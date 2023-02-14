The 2023 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards program (our 18th year) needs more judges! Books are by authors and publishers from New Mexico and Arizona and books about either state that have been published since Jan. 1, 2021.

Every year, new judges are actively solicited to help make this awards program work. Judges include people who love to read, especially books from the Southwest (Arizona and New Mexico). Anyone who loves to read good books is welcome. You can put a limit on the total number of books you are willing to take on, and choose more than one category.

We provide judging forms: http://nmbookcoop.com/BookAwards/entry-info/entry-info.html

If you want to be a judge, email LPDPress@q.com and let them know what categories you are interested in. Please email if you have any questions.