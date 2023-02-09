Corrales Comment Staff

Insurance clients in New Mexico have reported receiving calls from scammers posing as beWellnm representatives. They are trying to obtain private and secure information.

BeWellnm, New Mexico’s health insurance exchange, will never call and ask a customer to text or email your bank information, credit card or social security number.

“Customers who received insurance through the exchange will need a 1095-A form – Health

Insurance Marketplace Statement – for their taxes. Scammers know this and think they can take advantage, but we are here to protect consumers and offer them free help with their 1095-A form,” said Bruce Gilbert, chief executive officer of beWellnm.

beWellnm will provide a 1095-A form to any customer who obtained insurance through the exchange at any point last year. You should expect to see it in the mail in the coming

weeks. This form is very important and will be filed with your federal taxes to complete Form 8962: Premium Tax Credit.

If you enrolled in health insurance through beWellnm and chose to receive a tax credit in

advance to help pay your monthly premiums, the Internal Revenue Service will use your Form 8962, along with other information in your tax filing (such as information about your income and family size), to make sure you received the right amount of tax credit.

“We have a dedicated call center to answer any questions consumers have about this form

or about obtaining insurance at little- or no-cost to them,” Gilbert said. “These representatives will always provide their name and ID number. Consumers should write this information down when they speak with a representative.”

Customers can reach the beWellnm call center at 1-833-862-3935 (TTY: 711).



beWellnm is New Mexico’s insurance exchange marketplace, created to help individuals and small businesses get access to affordable health insurance plans. BeWellnm helps consumers compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. beWellnm also helps individuals determine whether they are eligible for premium assistance and if so, at what level. In Open Enrollment that ended in January 2023, 37% of plans selected cost consumers $10 or less a month.