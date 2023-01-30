Sandoval Signpost Staff

Local students in grades 6 through 8 can compete for cash prizes while becoming better informed about American democracy by entering the 2023 National Civics Bee. But there’s no time to waste. The first round of the competition — a 500-word essay that it part must demonstrate an understanding of civics principles –- is due Feb. 24.

The National Civics Bee, sponsored nationally by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and locally by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce, aims to encourage young Americans “to engage in civics and contribute to their communities,” according to a news release.

A panel will select the authors of the top 20 essays to advance to a final round of the Bee, a live quiz testing civics knowledge to be held April 13 at the Rio Rancho Public Schools district building.

But students don’t have to attend RRPS to participate. It’s open to 6-8 grade students from public, private, charter and home schools.

“This is a great opportunity for our middle school youth to discover the importance of civics and how they can make a positive impact on our community with a better understanding of civics, Jerry Schalow, president and CEO of the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

The news release says that the competition is intended to inspire middle schoolers in Rio Rancho, Albuquerque and Sandoval County “to become better informed, engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build a greater trust in others and institutions.”

The competition’s rules say the essays will be scored on a rubric that challenges students to acknowledge and address opposing views, use supporting evidence and primary sources, and articulate an idea that is innovative or new to them.

More information about the contest and what is required to participate can be found on the chamber’s website: www.rrrcc.org/civicsbee. Or call the RRRCC at 505-892-1533.

