By Josiah Ward

The Corrales Village Council approved a cost-of-living wage increase for village staff and a request for a pedestrian access route along Corrales Road at its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 10.

Those cost-of-living increase is tied to skyrocketing inflation. In 2022 alone, the national rate of inflation sat at 7.86%.

Consumer prices soared in 2022 as well. The U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics reported that consumer prices were up 9.1% from June 2021 to June 2022 – the largest increase that’s been seen in 40 years.

The 8.7% increase in social security payments inspired the council to give part-time and full-time village employees the same increase.

However, not all councilors were on board. Councilor Stuart Murray voted “no” on the proposal. Stuart said he supported raises for employees, but believed that it should have been an item considered when the village was setting its budget.

Fire Chief Anthony Martinez thanked the council for approving the wage increase at the end of the meeting.

“I’m really honored to work in the Village of Corrales where I hear the mayor, the administration, the council approve the cost-of-living,” Martinez said. “I can tell you the text messages have already gone out to all of our staff, they’re ecstatic. They like to know that they have the support not only from their department but from the governing body.”

In partnership with Corrales MainStreet, the council also approved a request to the New Mexico Department of Transportation for a pedestrian access route through the historic commercial district.

According to the resolution, the pathway would “provide connectivity” through businesses, restaurants, village parks, cultural resources and parking lots for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians.