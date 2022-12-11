Longtime New Mexico reporter and editor Terry “T.S.” Last has joined the CTRL+P Publishing group (newmexico.news) where he will serve as editor of the Sandoval Signpost and Corrales Comment.

T.S. Last, whose journalism career spans 25 years, most recently served as editor of the Journal North, the Albuquerque Journal’s Santa Fe-based publication. Last began his journalism career with the Valencia News-Bulletin, moved on to become general manager of the El Defensor Chieftain in Socorro, and spent 9 years at the Albuquerque Journal’s Santa Fe bureau.

“T.S. is one of the state’s most experienced local government reporters, honed by years of covering local government meetings all over the state and education for the state’s largest newspaper,” says Pat Davis, owner of the CTRL+P Publishing group. “We are excited that T.S. will lead the expansion of coverage into Bernalillo and establish the Signpost as Sandoval County’s countywide paper of record.”

“It was Pat’s commitment to grassroots journalism and recognition of the vital role community newspapers play in our society that drew me in,” Last says. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this venture and look forward to serving the people of Corrales and the rest of Sandoval County by providing them with the news and information they need to know.”

As editor of the Signpost and Comment, Last joins Stephanie Hainsfurther who serves as editor of The Paper., Albuquerque’s arts, news and events weekly, and Tierna Unruh-Enos who serves as publisher for the group. CTRL+P Publishing is owned by Pat Davis. It publishes the Sandoval Signpost, Corrales Comment and The Paper. They will begin publishing the Independent in Torrance County and East Mountains in the new year.