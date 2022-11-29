

“The tumult and the shouting dies…” Right? We are post-election, post-World

Series and sniffing around food-ish notions for this month’s major event.

But first, I did indeed enjoy my early vote on Halloween. No line, a row of

smiling poll workers, banter with the guy at table no. 7, a swift filling of the ballot,

fully masked, cheers and applause when a poll worker logged in a “first time

voter,” the satisfying “ta da!” of my ballot being affirmed, an offer of candy from a

large bowl by a young dude near the exit. I took a tiny Reese’s peanut butter

thing, my usual once-a-year treat… and then! At my local pet food joint, steps

away, a free bag of H’ween treats for a certain terrier, after I bought stuff, yep, but

hey.



Moving on, of course, just a bit, a major shout out to tireless voter registrar, Jerry

Dusseau, whom you may have seen regularly holding his clipboard at the

entrance to the Corrales Grower’s Market. (Towards the deadline, he was also

at local high schools to snag new voters.) If you had just moved to Corrales from

Nome, Jerry would encourage you to sign up. If you were uncertain as to your

status, JD was there. Not to be confused with his equally productive wife Jannie

Dusseau, one of the powers behind Music in Corrales. These Quakerly grads of

Indiana’s Earlham College like to chuckle, but with utmost integrity.



Others in the Vill, who shall not be named, told News-y they were not pleased

with the Comment election issue of October 14 which one said “appeared to

be just a propaganda piece for Democrats. The Comment is no longer a

newspaper, it’s an arm of the Democratic Party!” I did carefully point out that the

editor added disclaimers to some of the profiles, noting that Republicans declined

to respond. Another commented that “when Jeff Radford ran things he always

included space for both parties’ candidates even if some failed to participate.”

And this—“It’s a shame that you no longer can have a civil conversation without

knowing what political party you prefer….”



Thankful that Thanksgiving is almost here, when we can argue over whether

creamed onions are an atrocity, or are sweet potatoes, the yellow ones, less

sweet, and therefore preferable? Plus football. Photo below is mine of a particularly popular paella in lieu of pasta, circa 2018,



The actual non Plymouth Rockian first harvest meal likely was one shared by

Juan de Oñate and his fellow Spanish invaders/explorers/families and 7,000

livestock and their Indigenous captives/associates near today’s El Paso on April

30, 1598. The Oñate group had crossed the Chihuahuan Desert for 50 days, run

out of food and water during the last five, and collapsed when they reached the

Rio Grande, which, naturally, immediately was claimed for the King of Spain.

Phillip III. On recovery, Oñate suggested a feast of thanksgiving. And in 1599

went on to slaughter hundreds of Acoma Puebloans. Of which Phil III did not

approve. Oñate was tossed from Nuevo Mexico, then Mexico, and died in Seville.

Anyhoo, here in the Vill, you can buy your T-Giving turkey at a couple venues,

including Sprouts, and in Rio Rancho at Natural Grocer’s, but for full, total

turkey info, we suggest you explore this website: marysturkeys.com.

Take a deep dive into everything about turkeys, a range of turkeys, how to cook

and how NOT to cook turkeys, and more. The turkeys sold at Natural Grocer’s do

come from Mary’s, established in 1954, which is based in Madera County,

California.



Sprouts’ turkeys all are sold fresh, not frozen, btw.



And about turkeys, or Meleagris gallopavo merriami. The modern wild turkeys

of the southwest are all feral descendants of the domesticated eastern wild

turkey, circa 600 CE. Evidently there are six subspecies of wild turkey, and New

Mexico is home to three: Merriam’s, Rio Grande and Gould’s. You likely have

seem them strolling the acequias.



Most local eateries appear to be closed on Thanksgiving, including Ex Novo,

Indigo Crow and Casa Vieja. So stock up. But consider buying gift certificates

online for your fave places, to give to your fave people. Because that other

holiday is coming soon.

