After a two-year hiatus, the ever-popular Corrales Harvest Festival returned last month drawing

robust attendance and -hopefully- profits to fund local causes.



Expenses for the traditional two-day event September 24-25 are still coming in, so organizers

with Kiwanis Club of Corrales did not know in mid-October what funds will be available for

grants.



“We did great!” said the club’s festival organizer Lane McIntyre. “Conservatively, I’d say we had

8,000 to 10,000 people over the two days. It’s hard to say exactly because kids under 13 got in

free so our ticket sales would not include them.”



Aside from crucial participation from Kiwanis members, the annual fall event depended on more

than 400 volunteers helping with hayrides to and from festival venues along Corrales Road and

Old Church Road, sale of T-shirts, admissions, parking, children’s activities, clean-up and a

range of other tasks.



McIntyre was confident that income from the event would permit resumption of the club’s grant

program. “We expect to be able to distribute grants over the next eight weeks, certainly by the

end of the year.”



He said assessment of this year’s festival is under way with an eye toward next year. “We’re just

thankful that we are able to bring the community event back after the two-year hiatus caused by

the pandemic,” he said.



Among the highlights was the inauguration of Corrales’ new Pet Mayor, a dog named Peanut. He

outpolled a pig, a horse, a dwarf Nigerian goat , a cat, two other dogs and a guinea pig. All other entrants have been assigned to various Village departments and put to work.