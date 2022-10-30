The ACE (Arts, Community, Education) Center Committee presented a proposal for a visual arts and performing arts center to the Village Council on Sept. 27. The Committee is eyeing the Jones property behind the library. If greenlit by the Village and funded by various sources including grants, the center is estimated to cost between $6-8 million. The committee is hoping to complete the envisioned project within 2.5 years to coincide with the Adobe Theater’s lease running out at their present location on 4th St. NW.

The Adobe is requesting that a 250- to 300-seat, black-box theater be built for a performing arts center, with parking space for 300. “Because the center will not be visible from Corrales Road,” the proposal reads, “There should be a lighted reader board or monument sign placed at the intersection of Corrales Road and Double S Road.” Lighted walkways connecting with the Grower’s Market and Rec Center parking areas are mandated. As with all Village buildings, the center would be solar powered.

The ACE Center Committee’s comprehensive research into multipurpose arts centers included surveys of Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, Durango Art Center and Taos Center for the Arts, among nine other arts organizations.

Along with the Adobe Theater, the Corrales Society of Artists (CSA) has an interest in art gallery space for year-round exhibits in a central lobby. The CSA is also proposing that they manage art exhibits within the new space, including obtaining a cabaret liquor license to support opening nights at the center. A catering kitchen for such events is proposed as well. Corrales school groups and recognized community youth groups would be given priority in scheduling exhibits. The Corrales Art Center and Corrales Cultural Arts Council (a.k.a. Music in Corrales/Music in the Schools) also were involved in planning and will be users of the future facilities.

The committee intends to provide meeting space for community groups as their research revealed there are few adequate meeting rooms in the Village. An office will be on premises for administrative duties of the arts organizations involved.

The ACE Center would boast “an artistic southwestern style architecture appealing to residents and visitors while maintaining the charm of Corrales and reflecting its purpose.” Waterwise landscaping and a gray water filtration system are part f the plans. The building itself would be ADA, CDC and LEED compliant.



