Election Timeline

Oct. 22 – Some counties expand early voting.

Nov. 2 – Recommended return date for absentee ballots.

Nov. 3 – Applications for absentee ballots due.

Nov. 5 – Early voting ends.

Nov. 8 – Election Day.

How do I Register to vote?

If you are eligible to vote, meaning you are at least 18 years old – or will be by the time of the election- and a US citizen you can register to vote here (portal.sos.state.nm.us).

You can also register to vote with a physical voter registration application form. These can be found in County Clerk’s offices, Motor Vehicle Division offices, and the Secretary of State’s Santa Fe office. Or you can call the Secretary of State’s office at 1.800.477.3632 and request that a registration form be mailed to you.

If you are overseas, visit fvap.com for further assistance.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct.11.

You can check your registration status here (voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us).

Same Day Registration

You can also register to vote or update your registration and vote on the same day at your County Clerk’s Office. It is best to check with the Sandoval County Clerk’s office for more information: sandaovalcountynm.gov; 505.867.7577.

Absentee Voting

Absentee ballots are for those who are unable to make it to the polls on election day.

Absentee voting begins Oct. 11.

To obtain an absentee ballot you can fill out an application online here, contact your County Clerk’s office or by downloading the application here and handing it in or mailing it to your County Clerk.

The state recommends that voters return absentee ballots by Nov. 2 and they are required to be returned to a County Clerk’s Office or a polling location by Nov. 8 at 7:00pm.

Applications for absentee ballots are due by Nov. 3 at 5:00pm.

If your ballot still has not been received by Election Day, you can still go to a polling location and cast your vote. You will be required to sign an affidavit canceling your mailed ballot.

Once you mail off your ballot, you can track it here: voteportal.servis.sos.state.nm.gov.