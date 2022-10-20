Animal Welfare Department (AWD) is hosting The Doghouse Drive to make sure our furry friends aren’t left out in the cold. AWD is accepting medium to large dog houses, new or gently used. The Doghouse Drive will replenish the supply to our Animal Protection Officers for our community doghouse program. These doghouses bring relief to pet owners who need assistance during the cold winter months.

AWD’s Animal Protection Services Officers have learned from being in the field that many pet owners may not be aware that having an appropriate size doghouse for their pet is the law and may not have the financial resources to provide one. In a proactive measure to aid pets in need, community members may qualify for this program.

Those interested in supporting the Doghouse Drive can do so in the following ways:

Drop off a doghouse at the Animal Welfare Department Westside shelter at 11800 Sunset Gardens Rd. SW or Eastside shelter on 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE in Albuquerque

Make a cash donation at the city shelters

Donate via Pay Pal through Albuquerque Kennel Kompadres

Checks should be made out to Albuquerque Kennel Kompadres, our 501 (c) 3 charitable partner. Please state that the donation goes to Doghouse Drive. Checks can be drop off at the city shelters or mailed to Kennel Kompadres at 139 Palacio Road, Corrales, NM 87048. If you’d like to make a donation to Kennel Kompadres, you can do so online as well at http://www.kennelkompadres.org/donate.html.

If you are donating a doghouse, but cannot transport it, please email ahargis@cabq.gov .

Let’s work together to keep all dogs safe and warm this winter.