The Village Council is ready to move ahead with the purchase of the Gonzales property, but the title company requires one more signature by a relative; the title company is working to resolve the matter. The Village granted authority for the Village Administrator to sign on behalf of the Village so they can move forward with completing the purchase, all under Resolution 22-52.

Council considered and approved Resolution 22-53 to accept grant money from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The CWSRF program is a federal-state partnership that provides communities low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality infrastructure projects. The Village will use the funds for planning and engineering of sewer and fire suppression projects. A FEMA grant will be used to complete the fire suppression measures. The sewer project is much more complicated and will cost at least $1.5 million. Council will seek other grants to complete it.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan is revisited every four years in order to receive additional grants from the federal government. The Middle Rio Grande Conservation District (MRGCD) will contribute data regarding the Flood Plan and other information. Information will be sent to Planning and Zoning. The new Hazard Mitigation Plan is due in 2024.

A closed executive session was held regarding the purchase of water rights. No votes were taken.

At press time, the next Village Council meeting was scheduled for September 27. For our coverage of that meeting, go online after that date at corralescomment.com. The subsequent Council meeting will be held on Oct. 11 at 6:30pm and our report will appear in the Oct. 14 issue of Corrales Comment.

Copies of the agenda for each meeting can be found online at corrales-nm.org.



