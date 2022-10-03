Sandoval County Gets 25K for Outdoor Rec Projects

The New Mexico Economic Development Department’s (EDD’s) Outdoor Recreation Division handed out more than $2 million to 20 projects statewide through its Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grant, according to a news release.

This is Round 2 of grant funding this year, with Round 1 having been handed out in June. A total of $5 million has been handed out this year for 35 different projects receiving funding through the EDD this year.

The funding is primarily used for expanding outdoor access and growing the outdoor recreational economy in the state through local and regional projects, per the news release.

According to the state’s guidelines for the outdoor grant, there are two tiers — level one focuses on local projects and has a limit of $100,000 in funding, while level two focuses on regional projects and has a maximum limit of $500,000.

Town of Springer — $300,000

City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department, Open Space Division — $295,000

Zuni Youth Enrichment Project — $99,999

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps — $99,999

Pueblo of Acoma — $99,999

Healing America’s Heroes (fiscal sponsor is Village of Capitan) — $99,999

Albuquerque Mountain Bike Association — $99,999

City of Alamogordo — $99,000

Taos Land Trust — $99,000

Taos Academy Charter School — $96,000

Rio Grande Return — $94,078

Santa Fe Fat Tire Society — $93,000

Spirit of Hidalgo — $92,000

City of Clovis — $80,000

New Mexico Wildlife Federation — $71,958

Los Alamos County — $65,000

Aldo Leopold Charter School — $51,450

City of Sunland Park — $29,084

Audubon Southwest — $25,000

Sandoval County — $25,000

“Outdoor recreation was identified early on by the governor as one way to diversify New Mexico’s economy and to create jobs and more opportunities for rural communities,” EDD Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a statement. “We now see that all parts of the state are benefitting from these initiatives with 65% of the projects announced today supporting rural or tribal communities.”

In 2019, the Outdoor Recreation Division was created when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham identified the outdoor recreation industry as a key target sector to diversify the New Mexico economy. The office has since invested over $11.74 million in funding outdoor access, including through the Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grant and Outdoor Equity Fund programs.

The state will hand out one more round of grant funding this fall, as it is working with about $2.2 million in funding left for the year, the news release said.

The county plans to use a portion of the money for new trail creation and rehabbing existing trails.