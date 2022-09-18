Police Blotter: CPD Reports Ongoing Mail Theft and Stolen Vehicles Are Found

Earlier this week Corrales Police issued an alert regarding two separate residents who reported that their personal information had been used in attempts of fraudulent transactions. Neither victim knew how their information had been compromised.

A resident of Montano Lane reported that three packages had been stolen from her roadside mailbox during the previous two weeks. CPD said one way to help prevent package theft are retrieving parcels right away, having items shipped to your place of employment, requiring a signature and using alternative delivery options such as a P.O. Box or parcel service locker.

A resident of E. Valverde Rd reported that at on the evening of September 10 a shoulder bag containing cash, cards and personal identification was stolen from the backyard table where it had been left while he was out for a walk.

Earlier this summer, the Sandoval County Sheriff issued a warning to county residents to be aware of package thieves. They received reports of package thefts and vehicles following package delivery trucks in a few incorporated areas of the county.

Stolen Vehicles Found

Last weekend was busy for officers recovering stolen vehicles. Officers were checking on a box truck stuck in the sand off of Paseo Tomas Montoya discovered that the unoccupied vehicle was stolen out of Albuquerque. The owner was notified and arrangements to have the vehicle removed are being made.

On the same day CPD officers investigating a report of a suspicious subject on Coronado Rd discovered that the 41-year-old Albuquerque man was wanted for failure to appear on original charges of Residential Burglary, Larceny and Auto Theft. It was later discovered that the suspect was in possession of a stolen motorcycle. The suspect was booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center.

Corrales Police is urging residents and visitors alike to contact the department at 505-891-7226 if you have any information about these incidents.

Fore more information on how to safeguard your personal and financial data both on paper and online, visit https://www.usa.gov/identity-theft.