Marijuana is toxic for your dog, and can cause uncomfortable illness requiring the attention of a veterinarian. At its worse, a dog munching an unsmoked, discarded joint may experience seizures. In one reported case, a dog tossed with tremors for over 12 hours. Though rarely fatal, munching marijuana can cause excessive drooling, vomiting, wobbly movements, disorientation, whining, unusual eye movements, incontinence and slowed breathing in dogs. For more, see https://dogtime.com/

PetMD reported that a veterinary study in Colorado revealed “incidences of marijuana intoxication in dogs increased dramatically following the drug’s legalization” for personal use in 2012. The website added, “from the plant to oils and edibles, there are plenty of opportunities for dogs to get their paws on some weed.”

Rachel Barrack, founder of Animal Acupuncture in New York, writes that “Dogs have more cannabinoid receptors in their brains than people, Therefore, the effects of marijuana are more severe and potentially more toxic.” So cannabis products should be stowed away carefully, especially those dipped in dark chocolate.

—Meredith Hughes