A long-time resident of Corrales and Albuquerque Public Schools retiree Raymond Archibeque died September 12. He was 94. He died at the Albuquerque Veterans Administration hospital; he served in the Navy during World War II. Archibeque loved to build things, so he helped his children with their projects. He is survived by his wife, Marie Archibeque, and five children: Yvonne, Lorraine, Annette, Raymond and Gary, as well as numerous grand-children.