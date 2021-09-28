More than 50 artists will have their work displayed in the Old Church October 2 through 10. The Old Church Fine Arts Show, now in its 33 year, is a collaboration between the Corrales Historical Society and the Corrales Society of Artists. The juried exhibit is free and open to the public with COVID-19 precautions maintained. No admission is charged and parking is free. The show will be online starting October 11, continuing until October 31 at http://www.corralesoldchurch show.com.

All art is for sale; a portion of proceeds will support ongoing efforts to preserve the Old Church.