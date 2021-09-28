With the 2021 Corrales Harvest Festival cancelled due to safety concerns during the pandemic, a few related activities and side events are continuing. The Pet Mayor election, for example, is still under way. The winner will be announced on Sunday, September 26, which would have been the final day of the festival. Candidates include five dogs, a peacock, a Canada goose and a cat. Voting continues online, at the Corrales Growers’ Market and at stores up and down Corrales Road.

But the usual Pet Parade associated with the festival will not be held this year. Another parade had been planned by Mayor Jo Anne Roake to build community interest in the 50th anniversary of Corrales’ incorporation as a municipality. That was to have culminated in the opening of the time capsule outside the Village Office. “The Village hasn’t given up on the parade, but that’s not happening for awhile,” the mayor explained.