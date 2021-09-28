The annual Halloween trick-or-treat event in the front field of the Corrales Recreation Center may still happen despite ongoing concerns for the pandemic. Parks and Recreation director Lynn Siverts said September 17 that no decision had been made regarding the Trick or Trunk or Trailer event that in past years has drawn hundreds of costumed participants, decorated haunted vehicles and truck beds and tethered hot air balloons.

“I’ve been getting a bunch of calls, but we are waiting to see how Labor Day weekend did before we start offering programs in which we get a bunch of people together,” Siverts told Corrales Comment. “Tanya Lattin and I talk every day about all our programs and keep thinking of ways to make them safe.

“We would like to offer the Halloween event to the community, but we need to make sure it is going to be safe.”