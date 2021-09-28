Volunteers are needed to clean up litter in the Corrales Bosque Preserve on Saturday, October 16. The Corrales Bosque Advisory Commission will lead a trash removal effort at the Siphon Road entrance at the extreme north end of the preserve. Volunteers should bring gloves, but collection bags will be provided. That clean-up will start at 8:30 a.m., said chairperson Joan Hashimoto. For more information, contact her at bosqueadvisorycommission@gmail.com.