The Adobe Theater —formerly The Corrales Adobe Theater when its productions were in the Old Church way back in 1957— will resume live performances Friday, October 15 in its renovated building across the river on North Fourth Street. Dinner With The Boys is billed as a “killer comedy” about the Mafia written by television actor Dan Lauria in 2015. Shows are each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through November 7. Those on Friday and Saturday begin at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday’s start at 2 p.m. A Thursday, November 4 production will be a “pay what you will” show.

The play is described this way. “Charlie and Dom, two wise guys from the old neighborhood, find themselves at odds with The Family, so they must serve up perfectly seasoned performances with their spicy puttanesca to escape danger. This odd couple awaits its fate as it prepares dinner for the special guests. “The only question remaining: will this dinner be their last meal?”