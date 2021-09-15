The 2021 Corrales Harvest Festival was cancelled less than three weeks before it was scheduled to launch over the weekend of September 25-26.

The organizers, the Kiwanis Club of Corrales, made the decision to avoid COVID-19 exposures. In a statement, the club explained, “Because we cannot control the environment of most of the major locations of the festival in a way that offers protection for the safety of children attending, as well as the kind, generous people who volunteer to put on the festival, we believe that staging the festival this year may well put them at risk of coronavirus infections.”

The 2020 festival was cancelled as well.