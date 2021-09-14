By Meredith Hughes

For many Americans, September 11 is not just an ordinary day in the month, alas. In 2001, nineteen men hijacked planes and flew them into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in Manhattan, plus the Pentagon, and were foiled by heroic passengers from blasting into the White House or the Capitol. That plane landed in a field. Fifteen of the hijackers were Saudi Arabians, two were from the United Arab Emirates, one from Egypt and one from Lebanon. None from Iraq or Afghanistan. Much to explore from the 9/11 Museum in New York. See http://www.911memorial. org/learn/resources/digital-exhibitions

FYI. Corrales author Patricia Walkow produced a book titled New Mexico Remembers 9/11, which came out October 13, 2020 via Artemesia Publishing.

Consider getting out to the State Fair this month to eat pie and forget about floods/fires/wars/Covid et al…..

Xeric Garden Club, September 11, 10 a.m. Taking Care of the Winter Landscape, with state horticulturalist, Marisa Thompson. A free event. ABQ Garden Center, Piñon Room, 10120 Lomas Boulevard NE.

The NM State Fair runs through September 29, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Seniors and kids 5-12 pay $8; adults are $12. New this year: “MindWorks! is a 6,000 square foot exhilarating attraction featuring a collection of giant classic games, construction zone and bubble arena, puzzles and brain teasers, as well as toddler area that will tease and challenge minds of all ages. Many of the displays in this fun and interactive exhibit are STEM/STEM-based and involve critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork.” More on special attractions can be found at https://statefair.exponm . com/p/things-to-do/spectaculars. Buy tickets at https://statefair.exponm.com/ p/buy-tickets

Constitution Day 2021: New Mexico’s Journey to Statehood, September 17, a free Zoom presentation by the NM Humanities Council, 12:30 p.m. The discussion will be led by Rick Hendricks, state historian emeritus, and will be followed by a Q & A session. Register at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/constitution-day-2021-new-mexicos-journey-to-statehood-tickets-168456930213

Art Exhibit. NM Landscapes, is the current exhibit at Open Space. Artist Gwen Entz Peterson works predominantly with serigraphy (also known as silkscreen). Since 1973, Peterson has worked on images great and small. The body of her work is predominantly contemporary landscape, but sometimes also is totally abstract. The exhibit runs through September 18. Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors.

Placitas Garden Tour, its fifth annual, is on September 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seven gardens, plus three painters and a bronze sculptor, a glass mosaic artist, a welding sculptor, and a weaver all creating their works in the 2021 gardens. Buy your tickets online here or via the merchants mentioned: https://placitasgardentour.com/tickets/

A Shakespeare play or two took a bow in Santa Fe at the Botanic Garden last month and other plays are on stage again in Albuquerque. Vortex Theatre opens its seventh year of outdoor summer Shakespeare with free performances of Hamlet and Twelfth Night O Lo Que Quieras. This year 15 performances will take place at the NM Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1100 Louisiana Blvd SE, through September 19. Twelfth Night will be presented at the Open Space Visitors Center September 10. 6500 Coors.

Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group, on exhibit through September 26 at the Albuquerque Museum. Take a meditative stroll through this exhibition —the “group” came together in Taos in 1938, “to discuss and perpetuate an alternative to the social realism and homespun Americana that had been promoted by Regionalism and the Ash Can school.” While the artists involved kept working, Agnes Pelton having moved to California, the group itself disbanded after the Second World War. 2000 Mountain.

El Palacio, the magazine of the Museum of New Mexico, is the oldest museum magazine in the U.S. Its current issue, Fall 2021, features the building of the Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, and all issues from 2014 to today are available online here: https://www.elpalacio.org/

