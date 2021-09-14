The Albuquerque Historical Society invites the general public to a free walking tour along Central Avenue from First Street to Eighth Street Saturday mornings. It departs from Tucano’s Brazilian Restaurant at 10 a.m. where a guide will be waiting. In a virtual program September 19, the society presents authors Richard and Shirley Cushing Flint speaking on their book: Overhaul: a Social History of the ABQ Locomotive Repair Shops. The AT&SF railway maintenance shops were the state’s largest employer from the 1880s-1950s. Its payroll drove the local economy. For more info go to the website, albuqhistsoc.org.

In a related event September 25, the society presents a free open house for the historic Locomotive 2926,10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1833 8th St. NW.